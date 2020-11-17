Scott Disick Photographed on Beach Date With 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin

✖

Scott Disick has moved on following his split from Sofia Richie with another young star with famous parents. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was photographed by TMZ Monday wrapping his arm around Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, during a beach date in Santa Barbara. Disick looked casual in a black tee and swim trunks, while Hamlin rocked a tiny floral bikini for their walk.

This is the third time in recent weeks the two have been spotted together looking cozy, first stepping out in public for a Halloween party on Oct. 31. The Talentless founder was dressed as Jim Carrey’s character from Ace Ventura, while the teen model rocked a candy bra, pink shorts and a neon wig. A week later, the two shared similar photos to their Instagram Stories while at dinner with Disick’s ex Chloe Bartoli’s twin sister, Marie-Lou Bartoli, in Montecito, California.

An insider told Us Weekly recently that despite their 18-year age difference, Disick and Hamlin are "dating around and having fun," but that their relationship is "nothing serious at the moment." The source added that it was Marie-Lou who first introduced the couple, and that they "hit it off right away."

Over the summer, Disick and the daughter of Lionel Richie split after three years of dating following Disick's brief stay in a Colorado rehab to address "past traumas," his attorney confirmed at the time. While the pair reconciled briefly, in August, news broke that their relationship was over for good. The reality personality previously dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015, and the exes share three kids together: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

There were rumors back in October that Kardashian and Disick were giving their relationship another try, as the two vacationed together, posed in cozy photos and commented flirty things on each other's Instagram accounts, but it appears to simply be another evolution in their coparenting relatonship.

For her part, Richie, 22, has also found a new relationship, dating entrepreneur Matthew Morton, Us Weekly reported in October. "Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it," an insider said at the time of their burgeoning romance. "They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her."