Kim Kardashian West Places Kid's Elf on the Shelf Dolls in 'Quarantine'

Kim Kardashian West became so frustrated with collecting her children's Elf on the Shelf dolls every day until Christmas that she put them in "quarantine." In a series of Instagram Story posts, Kardashian said she was moving the elves around her house each day but forgot to do it one night before the kids woke up. So, she decided to put all four in jars and not move them at all. Now, the children will have to wait 10 days to play with them again.

"I can't take it anymore!! Our elves are in quarantine for 10 days," Kardashian wrote in the caption for one video. "I keep forgetting to move them! I need a break." She later showed a note she placed above the four jars. "Hi North, Saint, Chi & Psalm, we are on a 10-day quarantine," the note reads. "We will have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!"

The Elf on a Shelf tradition started after the 2005 publication of Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell's book, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition. In the story, elves visit children each day from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve to spy on them for Santa Claus, whom they report back to later. Parents are supposed to move the dolls around the house to show the scouts keeping an eye on them. The book and dolls became so popular that a holiday special, An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf, was produced in 2011 and a balloon debuted in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2012.

