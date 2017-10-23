Fans Blast Kim Zolciak Biermann for ‘Fake’ Booty in New Photo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is on the receiving end of social media backlash from fans accusing her of posting a “fake” booty picture. Over the weekend, the Don’t Be Tardy star took to social media to reveal a photo taken from behind her that shows her wearing skintight spandex pants and the internet had words.

Issa snack 🍰 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Zolciak paired the bottoms with a white crop top and let her blonde locks flow over her shoulders in soft waves. The daring outfit showcased the reality star’s figure and a handful of social media users thought it was evidence that she had undergone surgery.

“Issa snack,” she captioned the snap.

After sharing the image online, a number of Zolciak’s followers blasted her and alleged that she had her booty surgically enhanced.

“Nice butt job,” one person wrote.

Another user wasn’t convinced that the mother of six had gone under the knife to have a Brazilian butt job, but rather thought she was standing in a certain way to make her booty look bigger.

“It’s funny because when I was growing up, this was called standing or walking swayed back, and considered really bad posture,” another person commented. “You were taught to tuck your butt in, pull up straight, stomach in too. Can’t stand this throwing the butt out.”

In the past, Zolciak has admitted to having plastic surgery. She told Entertainment Tonight in October 2016 that she has had multiple procedures done. However, she didn’t confess to having a butt job at the time.

“I’ve done my lips,” she said. “I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it’s the obvious reason. I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one in the same.”