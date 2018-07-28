Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants to Swap out Breast Implants

Kim Zolciak Biermann opened up about her chest problems.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality revealed on Wednesday’s episode of her podcast House of Kim with Kim Zolciak that she had made an appointment with her plastic surgeon to get a breast reduction, saying she wants to get her breast implants switched down from a DD cup to a C.

Zolciak went under the knife for a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck, a few years after giving brother to the last of her six children, twins Kaia and Kane, who are now 4, as first reported by E! News.

In 2015, the reality star showed off the results on Instagram saying she was “so thankful” for the “tats” that plastic surgeon and Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Leonard Hochstein gave her, calling him a “Boob god.”

“I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body, because of just the way I’m built,” Zolciak said on the podcast. “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that…and I said, ‘I feel like I should get my boobs reduced, they’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older.’”

Zolciak revealed she has an appointment with the doctor in a couple of months. She also released a poll for her followers on Instagram Story as to how much smaller she should go.

“I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let’s be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples. So he gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He’s the best for that, you guys,” she said. “So anyways, let me know. I’m thinking like a C, a full C.”

“I have to have all my clothes altered,” she continued. “I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops, because of my boobs, and then have everything altered, so it’d be nice to just be able to wear something…they’re perky ’cause I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them.”

Back in 2016, Zolciak told E!, “I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there’s no reason for me to lie.”