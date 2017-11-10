Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens up About Son’s Traumatic Dog Bite Injury

After Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s son, Kash, was bit in the face by the family dog, he’s certainly leaving any fears of canines in his past.
There are no words to describe the episode tomorrow night of Don’t Be Tardy ✨NEW TIME 9pm EST✨ Kroy and I after a few tough days and many conversations decided to share our story about Kash and the dog bite. Im sick to my stomach and my eyes are full of tears as I try to even write this.. the sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE! I’ll never forget Kash’s plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/ and Kash’s surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, “You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!” Well Dr Williams you best believe we willl!!! Kash has healed incredibly and we are so grateful for Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, Dr Joseph Williams, Dr Jerry Berland from the Thomas Eye Group, Truly Original Entertainment, Bravo, all of our family and friends, film crew, Kash’s school, @simonourianmd1 (he calmed me for weeks) every tweet, every comment and every PRAYER! We truly don’t know what we would of done without you! I will NOT be doing IG or FB live tomorrow night, but I will be back on next week. Thank you guys so much for all your support. ❤️ P.S My Kashew is the strongest little boy I know!
Zolciak-Biermann shared a photo of the happy and healthy 5-year-old cuddling up to family’s husky-boxer Sinn, the dog she told PEOPLE bit him in April.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The 39-year-old reality star called Kash the “strongest little boy I know” and wrote that she was sharing the photo in order to spread awareness about dog attacks.
“The sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in her lengthy Instagram caption.
She continued, “I’ll never forget Kash’s plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/ and Kash’s surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, ‘You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!’ Well Dr. Williams you best believe we will!!!”
More: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares First Photo of Son Kash After Dog Bite
She thanked fans for their support and wrote that she will not be live-Tweeting or Instagramming during Friday’s upcoming episode of Don’t Be Tardy that details the dog attack.
Zolciak-Biermann said the bite that nearly blinded the youngster and left him in the hospital for four days was like a “bad dream.”
“It was a like a bad dream,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.”
Her husband, Kroy Biermann added that he’s still coming to terms with what happened. “It’s a process every day,” he said. “There are no words to describe something like this. I just pray that any parent out there does not have to go through anything traumatic like it. It’s just a horrible feeling to have to go through.”
Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman