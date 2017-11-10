Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens up About Son’s Traumatic Dog Bite Injury

After Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s son, Kash, was bit in the face by the family dog, he’s certainly leaving any fears of canines in his past.

Zolciak-Biermann shared a photo of the happy and healthy 5-year-old cuddling up to family’s husky-boxer Sinn, the dog she told PEOPLE bit him in April.

The 39-year-old reality star called Kash the “strongest little boy I know” and wrote that she was sharing the photo in order to spread awareness about dog attacks.

“The sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in her lengthy Instagram caption.

She continued, “I’ll never forget Kash’s plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/ and Kash’s surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, ‘You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!’ Well Dr. Williams you best believe we will!!!”

She thanked fans for their support and wrote that she will not be live-Tweeting or Instagramming during Friday’s upcoming episode of Don’t Be Tardy that details the dog attack.

Zolciak-Biermann said the bite that nearly blinded the youngster and left him in the hospital for four days was like a “bad dream.”

“It was a like a bad dream,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.”

Her husband, Kroy Biermann added that he’s still coming to terms with what happened. “It’s a process every day,” he said. “There are no words to describe something like this. I just pray that any parent out there does not have to go through anything traumatic like it. It’s just a horrible feeling to have to go through.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman