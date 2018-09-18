Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kim Zolciak-Biermann had fans speculating about her appearance once again after she posted a photo of herself with husband Kroy Biermann on Instagram recently.

The snap saw the couple getting ready to head off in a white Rolls Royce, with Biermann wearing all black as his wife matched him in a figure-hugging black lace dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MomAndDad,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote. “We pride ourselves on that.”

The mom of six’s blonde hair was styled long and wavy, and her youthful appearance had many commenters wondering whether she had recently had any work done.

The speculation prompted the Don’t Be Tardy star to shoot down the rumors in a comment on a second photo she had posted from the same day.

Zolciak-Biermann repsonded to a comment left one fan who wondered why “her face looks so different,” with the reality star writing, “Not sure! I’m making weird faces and I’m 10lbs heavier.”

The 40-year-old has been extremely open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, telling E! News in 2016 that she “had a boob job and I’ve had a hernia fixed.”

“I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I’m open about it. I don’t care,” she explained. “You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there’s no reason for me to lie.”

She has also been candid about her lip fillers and recently revealed that she is considering getting smaller implants.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” she said in July on her podcast, House of Kim. “But, I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”

The photo was the second Zolciak-Biermann posted featuring the Rolls Royce, with the first shared to mark her husband’s 33rd birthday.

“Happy Birthday my love @kroybiermann the BIG 33!” Zolciak-Biermann captioned her post. “You have accomplished so much in 33 years and I look forward to another million together. You truly amaze me DAILY Kroy! I have are no words to describe how much I love you! I feel it deep in my soul and to the core of my being. Thank you .. THANK YOU for loving me and our kiddos like you do!! HAPPPPY HAPPPPY BIRTHDAY You are in for the night of your life!!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robin Marchant