Kim Zolciak Biermann Thinking About Seventh Baby

Kim Zolciak Biermann has baby fever!

The Don’t Be Tardy star admitted in an interview with Extra Wednesday that she was considering having another child with husband Kroy Biermann.

“I’m bothering Kroy about it right now,” Biermann said.

The two already are parents to Brielle, 20, Arianna, 16, Kroy, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kane and Kaia, 4.

Kroy responded, “We could make it happen. Will we make it happen? We’ll see.”

“Either that or I told him we’re going to do foster,” Biermann added.

The NFL player said while he’s not 100 percent on board with the idea right now, he’s not giving his wife a hard “no.”

“I love kids, it has nothing to do with that — it’s just timing,” he explained. “I think we didn’t really look at timing with our four little ones… It’s never a no.”

One thing that would have to be remedied would be the vasectomy he underwent after the birth of the twins.

But Biermann seems set on another pregnancy, saying, “I love babies! They do grow up. I love being a mom and my pregnancies were always great and easy.”

The reality TV personality’s life is already pretty busy, however. In addition to her children and her Bravo spin-off, she recently made her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“It’s nice to get away from the kids and the hubby and kind of film with the girls, but there is drama,” she admitted.

Biermann dished that she did not go on the cast trip to Barcelona, saying castmate NeNe Leakes was mocking her health problems when the group arrived.

“She was saying all these horrible things implying that I was lying… A couple girls called me from there and told me that she was saying these things and I was like, ‘You know what? She needs to worry about the bugs in her house,’ ” Biermann said, referring to the video her daughter Brielle took of cockroaches in Leakes’ bathroom, “and I just sent the video to all the wives except NeNe… NeNe got really mad.”

The video has since sparked a bitter feud, culminating when Leakes called Brielle and Biermann “racist” and “trashy.”

Biermann said she is no longer speaking to her Bravo castmate.

“I don’t want to address her — she took things a little bit too far,” she said. “It was pretty nasty, some of the stuff that she said about me and Brielle.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann