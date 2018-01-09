Kim Zolciak Biermann Wants Another Kid and Some People Are Outraged

Kim Zolciak Biermann is mom to six kids, but it seems the reality personality is considering expanding her brood.

The Don’t Be Tardy cast member appeared on Steve Harvey’s talk show recently and discussed having another child with husband Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak Biermann is mom to Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4. Biermann had a vasectomy after the twins were born, but Zolciak Biermann admitted she wants her husband to have the procedure reversed.

“I went back to work seven days after I had KJ, a couple of weeks after I had Kash, and shortly after I had the twins,” Zolciak told Harvey. “I didn’t really have a break. So I dream of having a baby and just six weeks off, and living in that fantasy world.”

Harvey replied, “Can’t you just have the time off? You gotta have a baby? Why don’t you just take six weeks off?”

Biermann added that he doesn’t think it’s in his wife’s nature to relax.

“You’re a go-getter,” he told her. “You can’t do that anyway, even if you wanted to.”

Because this is the Internet, people had thoughts about the reality personality’s wish for another child.

“Ugh. Enough. She doesn’t even take care of the kids she has now,” one person wrote on Facebook, with another adding, “It’s easy to say you want more kids when you don’t take care of the ones u have.”

Despite the negativity, Zolciak Biermann did have her supporters.

“I love this couple,” one YouTube commenter wrote, while another Facebook fan wrote, “They are a wonderful couple . . . I think if they want more they should do what they want. It’s their life.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann