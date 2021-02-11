Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Son Kash Broke His Arm, Shares Photo of Him in Cast

✖

Kim Zolciak-Biermann had quite the day with 8-year-old son Kash, who broke his arm and suffered an allergic reaction within just a few hours Wednesday. The Don't Be Tardy star joked about how difficult it is to be a "boy mom" on Instagram while posing with her little one, who is showing off a bright orange cast on his right arm.

The Bravo star, 42, who is also mom to Brielle, 23, Ariana, 19, KJ, 9, and twins Kane and Kaia, 7, kicked off with a sarcastic eye roll emoji, "Today's been really fun!!" She continued that her "sweet baby [Kash] decided to break his arm!! ... Being a 'boy' mom is no joke!! My nerves can barely handle it!" she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum added, "They put a cast on this morning... we were no sooner out the door and he had an allergic reaction .. Back to the office we went... cast removed and a new one was put on totally different material!" Interestingly enough, Zolciak-Biermann noted that a psychic she consulted told her at the end of December that Kash would break a bone, but be OK, "and that we are!"

Kash's broken arm comes just three months after he underwent reconstructive surgery on his face to improve healed injuries he sustained in 2017 after he was bitten by his dog in a traumatic accident. Zolciak-Biermann disclosed news of his procedure in December, calling her son "a trooper" and "the toughest, bravest little boy."

"Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago. We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could. I'll never forget that day as long as I live and as much as we thought we 'put it in the back of our minds' when Kash came out of surgery this time it hit [husband Kroy Biermann] and I pretty hard."

It was a "rough couple days" for Zolciak-Biermann and her husband as they watched Kash recover. "My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again," the reality personality noted at the time. It was all made worthwhile, however, when just days after the surgery, Kash woke up telling her, "Mom I feel great!”