Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Son Kane Could Have Died in Horrifying Go-Kart Crash

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 6-year-old son Kane is lucky to be alive after a close call with a go-kart left the Real Housewives of Atlanta star grateful he was wearing a helmet. The mother-of-six took to her Instagram Story Thursday to show off the destroyed helmet and recalled the ominous feeling she had ahead of the accident about her son’s safety.

“The boys went out on a go-kart ride in the neighborhood. We took the golf cart and they rode their go-karts,” she explained, as per PEOPLE, saying she had an uneasy feeling in her gut about the ride. “I’m very intuitive so before we go, I said to [husband Kroy Biermann] that Kane needs to be in the middle between [sons] KJ and Kash.”

“Everyone knows I’m the nervous Nelly in the family — I’m very protective — so my kids are my whole life and I’m always thinking safety first and that sort of thing. There’s no real reason why I put Kane in the middle other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle,” she continued. “So, they’re riding around our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard a bang. And I was like, ‘Kroy, what was that?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ I start losing my s — and I said, ‘Kroy I think he’s over there.’ There’s this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there.”

Zolciak-Biermann noted that since son Kash, now 7, was attacked in the face by their dog three years prior, she let her husband take charge, as her reaction is now to “immediately shut down and start panicking.”

“All of a sudden my husband starts to lose my s—. I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down,” she continued.

While the little boy avoided major injury due to his helmet, which she showed was severely damaged in the crash, Zolciak-Biermann pleaded with her fans to insist their children wear a helmet.

“I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they’re on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane’s life,” she concluded. “I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried.”

