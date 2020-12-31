Kim Zolciak Biermann Reveals Son Kash Underwent Reconstructive Face Surgery After Dog Bite Incident

✖

Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak Biermann reveals her 8-year-old son Kash is recovering from reconstructive face surgery. The surgery comes three years after Zolciak Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann's son was the victim of a tragic dog bite incident in 2017, which left him with "very traumatic" injuries. The reality star's son underwent another surgery immediately after the trauma. Without revealing the full extent of the damage, Zolciak Biermann says he maintained complete vision in both eyes following the attack.

"I waited to share this story until my baby was healed! Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met," Zolciak Biermann said. "Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite three years ago."

She continued in her post: "We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could. I'll never forget that day as long as I live and as much as we thought we 'put it in the back of our minds'"

Biermann admits the rounds of surgeries have taken its toll on the family, especially the most recent surgery which forced the parents to follow strict COVID-19 protocols, meaning only one parent could be with their child at a time.

"We had a rough couple of days. Kroy and I cried many many times alongside Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me)," she wrote. "But when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe. My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again."

The "notorious" MMA fighter Conor McGregor sent him a heartwarming video message following the procedure. "I heard you had a match with a dog and you won, so congratulations on your victory." he joked. As he prepared for his upcoming fight on Jan. 23, he told the young boy, "I'm taking inspiration from your win."

Biermann ended the post with a thank you to everyone within her close circle and Kash's doctor for their support. "Conor’s video had me in tears I could barely speak, I mean it’s CONOR MCGREGOR but it was also his MESSAGE Their (sic) are no [words to] express my gratitude 2 not only Gio, but Conor, my supportive husband, our surgeon, my family & friends."