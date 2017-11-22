Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Fans Were Convinced She’s Pregnant After Daughter Brielle’s Social Media Joke

Kim Zolciak Biermann is a mom to six kids, and her oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, had fans in a frenzy after she shared a series of now-deleted social media posts indicating her mom was pregnant.

“OMG!!! i’m so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!” the 20-year-old tweeted early Wednesday morning.

She also posted the tweet on Instagram, writing in the caption, “OMG!!!! i can’t wait to meet the little nugget inside. it’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!! wooo!! #lucky7.”

Biermann added to a fan that her mom was “due in the spring sometime!”

Zolciak Biermann is married to husband Kroy Biermann and has six children — Brielle, Ariana, 16, Kash, 5, twins Kaia and Kane, 3, and Kroy Jr., 6.

Kroy underwent a vasectomy in 2014, but Zolciak Biermann said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in early October that the procedure is “easy to fix.”

“I have baby fever so bad,” the 39-year-old shared as her husband said, “Never say never.”

“I want another boy, really bad,” Zolciak Biermann added, noting that she missed “breastfeeding and snuggling” a newborn. “I fantasize about it but I’m happy with what we have,” she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @briellebiermann