Kim Zolciak-Biermann Flashes Major Cleavage in Makeup-Free Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann proved that she doesn’t need makeup to look fabulous in a cleavage-baring video she posted on Instagram Tuesday.

The Bravo personality shows off her toned tummy and crazy curves in black leggings and a pink push up bra, doing a sexy shimmy for the camera while demonstrating how the bra works.

The Florida native also appears to be wearing no or minimal makeup and a pair of trendy thick-rimmed glasses to set off her super sensual look.

“Absolutely obsessed with this new PINK @sneakyvaunt pushup, and their goal, to see girls all over the world showing their support in pink push ups,” she captioned the ad.

The 39-year-old housewife’s figure shocked commenters, who noted that Kim looks amazing for a mother of six.

“You’re frickin beautiful Kim love you!!!!” one person said.

“What a natural beauty,” another chimed in.

“You are as pretty without makeup as you are with it!” someone added.

Others thought the look was a little over the top.

“You’re too old and several children’s mother to be showing yourself like this,” one person said.

“Some people will do anything for money! Have some class please, your girls are watching and learning how to use their bodies and not their minds to get paid!” another said.