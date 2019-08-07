Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Husband Kroy Put Their Marriage ‘Above All Else’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann are sticking together through it all, with the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum dishing about how she and her hubby keep things strong after nearly a decade of marriage. Sharing a cheeky photo of herself and her husband holding one another, overlooking the ocean while in the Turks and Caicos.

“My [love],” she began. “Before we leave the beach we believe in releasing all negativity, worry, doubt and confusion. Instead we fill our hearts with love, passion, peace, and joy.”

She continued, “We believe if our marriage is strong our children will be even stronger. We also put our marriage first above all else. I love loving you [Kroy Biermann], and I’m incredibly thankful for you.”

The Bravo star’s followers were in awe of their marriage tradition, with one writing, “Beautiful thing to do together before going back to the real world!!!”

“The water is healing and a place to let things go,” another added.

The couple certainly doesn’t shy away from showing their love for one another publicly, admittedly embarrassing 17-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann earlier on their vacation with a loving photo in which Kroy sports a tiny Speedo. (The duo, who wed in 2011, are also parents to sons Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 6, Kane, 5, and daughters Kaia, 5, and Brielle, 22.)

“Findin dollars and [tongue emoji] you juicy thing [Kroy Biermann],” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote. “Photo credit [Ariana Biermann] (I know you wanted to barf).”

Zolciak-Biermann has talked over the years about how important her husband is to her, writing around the same time last year, “It’s crazy how hubby and I never get pictures together lol but @kroybiermann you are my very best friend, my strength when I am weak, the rational voice, the calming force.”

