Kim Zolciak Biermann Reveals First Photo After Breast Reduction Surgery

Kim Zolciak-Biermann revealed on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she underwent breast reduction surgery. Thanking her surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a post-operation photo of herself lying down and resting.

In the photo, part of her bandages can be seen. “Part of the itty bitty t— committee,” she captioned the snapshot. “Thanks @dr.hochstein.”

The 40-year-old mother of six opened up to her fans in July about wanting to get a breast reduction surgery.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” she said at the time on her House of Kim podcast. “But, I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”

She explained that not only would it help “the weight of them,” but she also wanted to be able to buy clothes without having to alter them for her large breast size.

“I’m thinking like a C, a full C. I have to have all my clothes altered. I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops because of my boobs and then have everything altered,” she explained. “So it’d be nice to just be able to wear something. They’re perky because I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star has been open about her plastic surgery procedures in the past, telling E! News in 2016 that she “had a boob job and I’ve had a hernia fixed.”

“I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I’m open about it. I don’t care,” she explained. “You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there’s no reason for me to lie.”

While many fans think she has had work done on her face recently, she denied any cosmetic work. After a fan left a comment on a recent Instagram photo of hers wondering why “her face looks so different,” she responded, “Not sure! I’m making weird faces and I’m 10lbs heavier.”

It wasn’t the first time fans had accused her of getting work done. Last month she got flack from her Instagram followers after sharing photos of plumped-up lips in a photo with her youngest daughter Kaia.

“Kim stop the lip injections [please],” one person wrote, while another compared her to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who has also been criticized for her oversized lips.

Zolciak-Biermann did not respond to those comments.