Kim Zolciak Biermann Cries as 3-Year-Old Daughter Gets Ears Pierced

Kim Zolciak Biermann’s 3-year-old daughter is growing up, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is having a tough time watching.

The 39-year-old shared daughter Kaia’s first ear piercing experience with her Snapchat followers Wednesday, documenting the whole experience from start to finish.

“The time has come for Kaia to get her ears pierced,” Kim said. “She has begged me for two years!”

Kim is also mom to Kaia’s twin brother Kane, 4-year-old Kash, 6-year-old KJ, 16-year-old Ariana and 20-year-old Brielle, so she has been through the piercing process before.

“Brielle and Ariana both had their ears pierced at like, 3 weeks,” Kim said. “I cried my eyes out, so pray for me!”

Experience didn’t appear to make things any easier for the Don’t Be Tardy cast member, however.

“My stomach is so upset,” she said as the piercer started to prep Kaia’s earrings.

“Mom, can I get my nose pierced?” asked KJ off-camera, breaking some of the tension.

“No, sweetie,” Kim replied.

Kaia took the needle jab like a champ, not flinching as the the piercer did the first ear.

“Your mom’s crying and you’re not!” Kim said. “You’re such a toughie. I’m a baby, whatever. Your mom is crying like a big old baby, as usual!”

Kaia celebrated her new piercing with a hug and a high five from dad Kroy Biermann, while sister Ariana celebrated the family outing with a new cartilage piercing for herself.

Fans of the Bravo cast member’s family have been watching her kids hit a number of milestones recently, including Ariana’s first homecoming.

My sweet @arianabiermann and @collinlipman #HomeComing 😍😍😍 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Kim posted pictures of the teen and her date looking spiffed up earlier this week, prompting fans to comment on how grown up they look.

“Cant BELIEVE how grown up Ariana looks!” one person said. “She’s a Pretty little blossom.”