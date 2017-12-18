Kim Zolciak Biermann to ‘Fix’ Botched Plastic Surgery

Kim Zolciak Biermann is hitting up her plastic surgeon again!

The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed she’s planning to go under the needle again Sunday while talking about her lip injections with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!

“Kim, from where I’m sitting, have your lips gotten bigger?” Cohen asked the mother of six.

“No, I’m going to go this week to [Beverly Hills plastic surgeon] Dr. Kassabian,” she replied.

“No! No bigger!” Cohen exclaimed.

But the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she only plans to have the doctor fix botched lip injections she got previously.

“I had them deflated, because I went to somebody who was not good,” she said. “[My right side’s] a little bit smaller than the other so I’m going to fix it when I’m in L.A. this week.”

The 39-year-old has been open about her love of plastic surgery, especially lip fillers, which she has encouraged her 20-year-old daughter Brielle to get as well.

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” the Bravo star said on Watch What Happens Live! in 2016. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.’ “

Cohen could even use some fillers, Zolciak Biermann joked Sunday.

“Would you ever do your lips? What if I took you to L.A.?” she joked.

“My lips are perfect!” he answered.

“You would not look right, you’re right, ” she agreed.

