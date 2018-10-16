Kim Zolciak Biermann Blasts ‘Sick’ Allegations She Photoshopped Her Kids: ‘I Will No Longer Stand For This’

Kim Zolciak Biermann is shooting down accusations that she photoshopped her 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane to look slimmer in an Instagram photo.

Reports initially surfaced on an Instagram account dedicated to “exposing Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family for the liars & frauds they are,” according to the bio, which showed the alleged initial photo side by side with the alleged photoshopped photo.

“Wig’s [Zolciak Biermann] at it again!” the caption read. “Check out the before & after. Kaia’s waist was taken in and her legs were made thinner. Kane’s ear was also made smaller.”

Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tweeted out an article written about the post, writing, “People are f—in SICK!! Get the f— out here!! No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls—!”

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Photoshops 4-Year-Old Twins To Make Them Look Thinner, Fans Call Her “Sick” & Wonder Why Kroy Doesn’t Intervene #DontBeTardy #KimZolciak @KimZolciak //t.co/HT9nmdj7Ud — Real Housewives (@RHOGossip) October 16, 2018

But her followers weren’t buying it, saying they had seen the posts on her Facebook page themselves and noticed what they thought was editing.

“I’d love to believe you, but I’ve seen a video of your IG pic/story, and it’s CLEARLY photoshopped-there are before and after shots. Sad, really,” one person responded.

I’d love to believe you, but I’ve seen a video of your IG pic/story, and it’s CLEARLY photoshopped-there are before and after shots. Sad, really. — *Kari* (@dopeybugs) October 16, 2018

“The photo was 100% photoshopped lol,” another added.

The photo was 100% photoshopped lol — Mary (@MaryRoud) October 16, 2018

A third called her out as a hypocrite for her focus on acceptance and the alleged photoshopping. “Obviously you people haven’t seen the before and after,” they wrote. “You can preach happiness and acceptance and joy…but damn girl, actions speak louder than words!”

Obviously you people haven’t seen the before and after 😬 You can preach happiness and acceptance and joy…but damn girl, actions speak louder than words! — SarahRohlfing ♍️ (@sjrMDR) October 16, 2018

Others asked the Don’t Be Tardy star to explain why the photos look different if it wasn’t for editing. “How do you explain the difference?” a follower asked.

How do you explain the difference? — kj (@tga2873) October 16, 2018

The Bravo star has yet to respond to the latest round of accusations.

Photo credit: Instagram, Kim Zolciak Biermann