Kim Zolciak Biermann in Latest Selfie: ‘Almost 40’ and ‘Feeling It’

Kim Zolciak Biermann isn’t 40 quite yet, but she’s “feeling it” in her latest Snapchat selfie.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, who turns 40 in May, has a pretty full schedule, raising her six children — Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4.

So when she shared an unusually glam-free selfie on Snapchat Tuesday, captioning it, “Almost 40 (in May) and I’m feeling it today.”

Soon after, the Don’t Be Tardy star reflected on her decade-long career on Bravo reality TV.

“I can’t believe I have been on [TV] 10 yrs!” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of herself all dolled up. “WOW it’s been so incredible! I’ve learned so much about me, met the love of my entire life, had babies on TV, had surgeries on TV, cried on TV, laughed on TV, got married on TV, moved 3 times on TV, had my first baby graduate on TV, [and] my second baby be sneaky on TV.”

The Bravo celeb also gave her fans advice about how to be successful in whatever they want to accomplish.

“I wrote my story in my teens in my journal and it said exactly what I have done for these last 10 yrs!” she said. “What you think you create. What you believe you receive! The power of our words is really something magnificent. Try it!!”

“Negative self talk is still talk, what you speak comes back to you 10 folds like a boomerang! Try it!!!” she said. “Speak something you dream of into existence!”

Zolciak Biermann may also be dealing with some exhaustion surrounding her drama with RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes this season.

After declining to go to Barcelona, Spain with her fellow castmates due to her husband Kroy Biermann’s inability to come, Leakes hinted that she thought Zolciak Biermann might be faking some of her health problems that make her uncomfortable to travel alone.

“NeNe is sick and disgusting,” she texted the group after hearing about what was said behind her back, accompanied by a video of “roaches” in Leakes’ house and a photo of Leakes’ car parked in the handicapped spot. “And I’m not just speaking on the fact that she made fun of a SERIOUS health issue I had… But I am also speaking on the fact that she lives in a f—ing roach nest. For someone who has two beautiful kids and an amazing husband, she should be worried about karma. But this is coming from the same person who takes handicapped spots from the handicapped.”

The text set Leakes off.

“F— Kim, okay?” she shouted. “Can’t none of y’all b—s can step in my house and say a m———ing thing because all my s— is brand new with real tags on the b—, okay? … To say that I live in a roach-infested house? Her and her daughter are disgusting.”

As for the handicapped spot, Leakes told the group the pass was her husband Gregg’s, who was hospitalized recently for heart problems.

“This shows you how much a f—ing liar this girl is,” Leakes continued. “She’s a trashy, no-good b—. She’s always been trash and she’s going to always be trash. That was so calculated and disgusting. … She’s a disgusting, bald-headed b—.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Snapchat/Kim Zolciak