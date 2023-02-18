Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia Mansion Reportedly in Foreclosure

Months after Kim Zolciak Biermann denied that her Georgia mansion was in foreclosure, TMZ reports otherwise. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who starred on the show for six seasons, had the home featured on the Bravo reality series, as well as her spinoff series Don't Be Tardy, which ran for an additional eight seasons. The show was cancelled amid the height of the pandemic. Aside from a reported beauty line and bathing suit line, it's unclear how she's been making her living. Her husband is a former NFL outside linebacker who played for the Atlanta Falcolns. But per the foreclosure and reported pending auction, they haven't been keeping up on mortgage payments.

The couple purchased the home in 2012 for $880,000, a year after their Nov. 2011 wedding. It's 6,900 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The home is eqiupped with a pool, waterfall, spa, basketball court and elevator. It is reportedly worth between $2.5 million and $2.66 million. Truist Bank reportedly began foreclosure proceedings in August 2022 after the couple defaulted on their mortgage. They reportedly took out a second mortgage, but failed to keep up on payments on the $1.6 million loan.

In Nov. 2022, she took to Instagram to deny her home sold on the auction block. "Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said in the clip, showing off what appeared to be the foyer, PEOPLE reports. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

She added: "So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates? I'm here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time."