Kim Kardashian West Spotted at Dinner With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson, and Fans Had Lots to Say

Kim Kardashian seems to be turning the page when it comes to her feelings about Khloé Kardashian’s ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The KKW beauty mogul was photographed having dinner at the same restaurant as the Cleveland Cavalier player after her appearance on The Tonight Show.

The pair were photographed sitting at the same table as Kim fined with friends Winnie Harlow, Elsa Hosk, Jonathan Cheban and her close friend La La Anthony. She reportedly arrived around 7:30 p.m. at Estiatorio Milos restaurant, and Thompson joined later.

“Tristan arrived at 9 p.m. alone, kept a very low profile, hands in his pockets, head down and did not say anything,” a source told E! News, adding that Kardashian “was in good spirits” during the dinner.

“They were there for a good hour at the same time,” the source shares. “Kim left at about 10 p.m. and Tristan exited about 15 minutes later. He walked out with security but did not see any friends that may have been with him. He kept it really low key, got into his SUV and that was it.”

In photos taken by a social media user, Us Weekly writes, Kardashian and Thompson were seen sitting next to each other. Kardashian wore a black ensemble while Thompson was seen wearing for a graphic sweatshirt during the event. The outlet writes cameras were on hand to capture the conversation, likely for the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Fans of the reality television series responded to the news of the outing with a massive response on social media, with many split on whether it is a good or a bad thing to see the pair making peace.

“And the hypocrite of the year goes to?!?!?!?!” one user wrote, referring to Kardashian who reportedly had said she was done with Tristan after his latest cheating scandal.

“Ooo spicey! Everyone will wake up tomorrow n Twitter will b tending (sic) with [Kim Kardashian] sitting Mr.Thompson down for a big, hot serving of what u r not going to do to [Khloe Kardashian],” another user speculated.

“Hopefully they all can get along for True,” another user wrote.

“The Kardashians are always plotting,” another fan wrote on social media.

Khloé famously ended her relationship with Thompson in February after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time Jordyn Woods. The drama happened 10 months after the basketball player had been caught in another cheating scandal while she was pregnant with their daughter True.

Thompson made a small appearance during the recent Season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for True’s first birthday. Khloé claimed the player had tried to kiss her when they first reunited ahead of the party, and the event had some drama after Thompson confronted Kim’s husband Kanye West for his song being used in a promo related to the February scandal.

“This was such a horrible time in my life but time really does heal and help people move on,” the Good American creator tweeted as she watched the episode. “Thank you for that! That saying ‘that nothing lasts forever.’ Not the good, sadly, but happily, not the bad. The good will always come back.”