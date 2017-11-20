People Are Touched by Kim Kardashian’s Skid Row Visit on ‘KUWTK’

Kim and Khloé Kardashian left their Beverly Hills bubble for a trip to Skid Row on this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and fans are feeling emotional about it.

Kim first comes up with the idea when she is on the way home from Los Angeles’ Museum of Ice Cream, noticing the homeless people setting up tents on the sidewalks she used to frequent pre-reality fame.

“My dad used to drive us to Skid Row when we were little, just to show us that the rest of the world doesn’t really live how we live in Beverly Hills,” she says to the camera. “It’s not enough to witness it, I really wanna do something about it.”

“I think people are blind and people kind of like to live in their bubble and not know what’s going on,” Khloé agrees when Kim brings it up.

Kim responds, “I am just at a point in my life where I don’t want to be naive anymore, and I want to use my platform to get more people involved. … I just hope that I can shine a light on this issue.”

Later in the episode, she visits a homelessness encampment and the Union Rescue Mission, where she learns about the 47,000 people living on the streets in Los Angeles.

“This is the worst man-made disaster in the United States,” the shelter CEO tells Kim. “You cannot survive on the street without being brutalized and devastated by this experience.”

Later, they met with a group of women who had all experienced homelessness to hear their stories about being on the street.

“From this experience, I’ve learned that it’s not that simple,” Kim says. “It has to be a bunch of people coming together to figure this out.”

Taking what she learned and turning it into action, Kim hosts a benefit for a women’s shelter, where she emphasizes that all people who experience homelessness are dealing with different issues. There, the women at the shelter enjoy a “pampering day” while sharing their stories.

“There’s so many different stories and I think the most important thing is to get people off Skid Row.”

Fans were touched that the Kardashians would take time to raise awareness for homelessness on their show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!