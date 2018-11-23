Kim Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Felt ‘Awkward’ Watching Cheating Scandal Unfold on ‘KUWTK’

As one might be able to imagine, Kim Kardashian said Tristan Thompson feels “awkward” watching his cheating scandal play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians these past few weeks.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian told the eponymous host that because the drama took place seven months ago, it’s awkward for her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Thompson to re-live.

“It is awkward, especially maybe for Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” she said. “Unfortunately, that was what was going on in our lives. So, six months later, when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re all live-tweeting and everyone’s chiming in.”

“That is hard for Khloé and I’m sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality.”

As widely reported, photo and video evidence of Thompson cheating on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy surfaced just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Backlash against Thompson was swift and severe, but has died down in the aftermath. The couple spent the summer caring for their newborn and reportedly rebuilding their relationship through couples counseling, and fans’ attitudes toward Thompson mellowed a bit — until the scandal played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians these past few weeks.

As is typical for every new episode, Khloé, Kim and the rest of the KUWTK cast live-tweeted those episodes as they aired, with Khloéadmitting that it’s tough to re-live the drama.

“I truly can’t believe how insane all of this was! I’m getting anxiety just watching these teasers,” the 34-year-old mom tweeted.

She said that while she has come to accept the fact that Thompson was unfaithful to her, she will never understand why.

“I’ll never understand either,” she tweeted to a fan slamming Thompson for his actions. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

She also addressed a commenter who said they hoped she would find a “better man” than Thompson.

“I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Khloé wrote. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!