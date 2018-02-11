Kim Kardashian Loses It After Spotting Tarantula in Kourtney’s Backyard

Kim Kardashian has a bit of a meltdown coming up on the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when she will apparently face down two tarantulas in her sister’s yard.

A new clip previewing the reality series shows Kardashian squealing and running from the large spiders. Apparently, tarantulas have infested Kourtney Kardashian’s yard. She, Kim and a third person who isn’t clearly pictured in the teaser are trying to navigate the property without getting too close to the uninvited guests.

“Shut the f— up! Oh my God! Is that real?” Kim asks, sprinting away from the huge arachnid. “Is that really real? Oh my god, Kourney are you kidding me? I feel like there’s a f—ing tarantula in my a—.”

Kourtney's got a tarantula problem and Kim's reaction is 100% us. 🕷 😱 Don't miss an all-new #KUWTK TOMORROW at 9|8c, only on E!



The 37-year-old isn’t in ideal attire for running from monstrous bugs. She’s wearing an oversize black leather jacket with a short black dress underneath. She’s in high heels as well, making the agility with which she avoids the creepy crawlies that much more impressive.

Just as they seem to escape the first tarantula, the three of them round a corner to find another in their path.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Kim says, giggling and terrified at the same time. “I’ve got to get out of here.”

The clip was tweeted by an official E! account in promotion of the new episode, airing Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. “Kourtney’s got a tarantula problem and Kim’s reaction is 100% us,” the post reads.

Being afraid of bugs might be the most down to Earth headline Kim Kardashian has gotten herself into this week. The model was put through the ringer on social media and daytime talk shows after she posted a topless photo of herself taken by her daughter, North West.

Fans and talking heads were mortified by the photo, saying that it encouraged her children to commodify their bodies and perpetuated the objectification of women. Others defended the idea, saying that children should be comfortable with the natural human form, though the consensus seemed to be that it was creepy to have a child taking a provocative photo.

Kardashian was also dragged for a selfie full of expensive jewelery. Fans thought it showed a lot of hubris considering the incident last year when Kardashian’s hotel room was robbed of a huge stash of jewellery.