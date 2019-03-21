Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Saint and Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream

Kim Kardashian is feeling the family love.

The mom of three took to social media recently to give fans a peek at the youngest generation of her family, sharing a snap of her son, Saint, sharing a sweet moment with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream.

In the photo, the two cousins hug one another, with Dream, her pink hair bows and baby-doll eyes stealing the show.

“Blessings,” Kim captioned the image.

Rob also shared the same photo, captioning his post with an angel emoji.

Saint recently showed his love for another family member, with Kim sharing a sweet snap of her son kissing his baby sister Chicago on the nose.

“He loves her so much,” the mogul wrote.

He loves her so much pic.twitter.com/FIqYXMqlnL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2018

It’s clear that Kim has a lot of love for her siblings’ children, and she now has another new niece to gush over after sister Khloé Kardashian gave birth last week.

Kim took to Twitter after the birth to praise her sister and delight over the family’s new arrival, writing, “@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!”

“I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are!” she continued. “I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

In addition to Khloé, Kim herself welcomed a baby girl this year, with the makeup mogul and husband Kanye West welcoming their third child, daughter Chicago, via gestational carrier in January.

In February, Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, further expanding the Kardashian clan.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian