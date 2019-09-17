Kim Kardashian Receives Results of Lupus Bloodwork Amid Health Scare

During Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17 premiere, fans were shocked when they learned Kim Kardashian could potentially have lupus, a health scare that put Kardashian in tears and swarmed her family with concern. However, she received both good and bad news in the series’ most recent episode.

“Today I’m getting an ultrasound on my joints to see what’s going on,” Kardashian said. “My blood test results were so scary, but these ultrasounds will really determine what’s going on with me.”

The 38-year-old was told that she could potentially have lupus, which is an inflammatory autoimmune disease, something that would have potentially forced her to slow her schedule down — also something that she wasn’t on board for.

“I have a baby on the way, I have law school. You start to think about how much this could hinder your life,” she confessed.

However, it was revealed that the mom of four does not have lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, another incurable autoimmune disorder that leads to chronic pain and inflammation. Instead, she has psoriatic arthritis, an incurable inflammatory condition that happens among those who have psoriasis — something Kardashian has been open about in past seasons.

“I’m so relieved,” she said after getting the good news. “The pain is going to come and go sometimes but I can manage it and this is not going to stop me.”

Before getting a clear answer on what exactly was going on, Kardashian said the anticipation after receiving her blood work — a list of results that were not good — shook her up a bit.

“My test results really did shake me up a little bit,” she revealed.

While her symptoms are manageable, she will have to be on medication to keep things under control.

“I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control,” she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today.

She continued to explain, saying, “Autoimmune issues are really scary. When you get a diagnosis, and I didn’t realize I was one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it was really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s gonna happen and how you’re gonna live your life.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday on E!.