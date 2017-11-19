Kim Kardashian Questions Sister’s Relationship With Her Assistant in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian is not happy about how close her assistant is with her sister Kourtney, a new clip from this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals.

In the clip, Kim sits down with her older sister to discuss how she’s BFF with Kim’s assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

“Do you find it weird that you’re like ‘wifey’ with my assistant?” a plaid-clad Kim asks.

After Kourtney puts the question back on her sister, Kim admits she thinks it’s “kind of” weird.

“What if all of a sudden I became BFF with Megan (Kourtney’s assistant)? I think you would definitely be like, ‘That’s weird.’ “

Things get even more awkward when Kourtney reveals Shepherd talked to her about her job with Kim while they were out one night.

“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” she shares. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise.”

She adds, “I feel like she’s just looking to, like, evolve.”

Kim, looking shocked, says she knows Shepard has taken steps back when it comes to things like styling, but has also been put in charge of tasks like running her Kimoji app.

“But I do think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me,” Kim says. “I mean don’t you think that’s like a little bit unprofessional?”

“I think we were talking about like life in general and because we were talking about it then she brought it up,” Kourtney answers.

“That’s like a convo she should have with me,” Kim says.

“Well now you have the insider info, you can have your answer all prepared,” Kourtney adds. “I’m just giving you a heads up because she’s probably gonna say something.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!