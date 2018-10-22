Kim Kardashian Makes ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Cameo to Surprise Goddaughter Sophia Pippen

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors had a special visitor to the studios before Sunday’s all-new episode — Kim Kardashian!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid a visit to her goddaughter, Sophia Pippen, before the ABC competition’s Disney night. Sophia, whose father is basketball star Scottie Pippen, has long been close with the Kardashian family due to her mom Larsa Pippen’s relationship with the famous family.

During this Juniors season, Sophia is paired with junior pro Jake Monreal and is being mentored by Sasha Farber, the trio of which were working on a samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid prior to Kardashian’s visit.

“I’m playing Ursula [from The Little Mermaid]. It’s going to be hard for me to be a villain in this dance because I’m really shy,” Sophia admitted to the cameras during rehearsal in Sunday’s episode.

Luckily, Kardashian was there to lend a little support, having appeared alongside season seven of Dancing With the Stars in 2008 alongside partner Mark Ballas. They were eliminated third overall.

“Where’s my godbaby Sophia?” Kardashian shouted, walking through the door to Sophia’s delight.

She imparted the 9-year-old with some advice from her own time on the show, as well.

“I wasn’t on for very long. The rumba did me under,” she told the little girl. “I think my shyness really hurt me, so I really want you to be confident. You just have to like, let it go.”

And it appeared to work!

“I feel a lot more confident now that I know that Kim has my back,” Sophia explained after her visit.

Kardashian also offered advice to Zombies star Milo Manheim, who is competing on this season of adult Dancing With the Stars alongside pro partner Witney Carson, he told Entertainment Tonight recently.

“So, she doesn’t like dancing as much as I do, and I was like, ‘I’m about to do Dancing With the Stars, tell me, how was your experience?’ And she was like, ‘Milo, it’s the worst! Like, you get injured, you feel like an idiot,’” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘OK…” So that was kinda my advice from her.”

Will Kardashian’s success outside the ballroom translate to success for her goddaughter on the dance floor?

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless