Kim Kardashian Adorably Spied on Madonna as a Kid

Before Kim Kardashian West was the biggest reality star, she was Madonna‘s next door neighbor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a childhood memory with the singer during the MDNA x KKW Beauty event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She, at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up,” Kardashian West said. “So [sister Kourtney Kardashian] and I would walk — our parents were good friends with her manager — so we’d walk their dog after school. So every day we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking.”

PEOPLE reports that at the time, the sisters would catch glimpses of the pop diva, and that she would even share goodies with them.

“I remember so vividly her coming in one day in ripped jeans and a white t-shirt and these combat boots and she had dark short hair and this leather jacket and she just walked in and she was like, ‘You know what, girls? I’m over these bracelets,’” Kardashian West remembered. “And she took off her bracelets and gave us these black rubber bracelets.”

“I was stupid, by the way. They don’t make those bracelets anymore!” Madonna joked.

And bracelets weren’t the only things she gifted the Kardashian sisters.

“She gave us all of these neon bracelets and was like, ‘Wait I’ll be right back’ and gave us this whole shoe box of all of this neon jewelry and earrings,” Kardashian West said. “Kourtney and I went to school the next day and all of our friends were like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool, where’d you get those?’ I’m like, ‘Madonna gave it to us.’ They were like, ‘Yeah right.’”

The business mogul also shared another story during the event about spending the day watching Madonna film her 1989 music video for “Cherish,” which Kardashian West called her favorite.

“My best friend Allison Azoff and I were at her parent’s beach house and we went outside hearing music and saw you on the beach filming. We sat there all day and watched you and the team let us and we sat there on the little stairs and we were mesmerized and we just talk about it all the time,” she said to the singer. “Like, we got to see Madonna film her ‘Cherish’ music video. It was the best memory ever.”

Madonna recently hung out with Kardashian West and Cardi B at her annual Academy Awards afterparty on Sunday, where the three celebs took photos together, peering through a ripped sheet of giant paper.