Kim Kardashian Hosts Family for Annual Christmas Eve Bash

The Kardashian family is known for celebrating Christmas Eve with a blowout party, and this year, Kim Kardashian volunteered to host her family and friends for the annual event.

Held at Kardashian and husband Kanye West‘s Calabasas mansion, the party featured extravagant decorations (read: a full cover of snow in Southern California), A-list guests and plenty of family moments, all of which were, naturally, documented on social media.

Scroll through to see just a few of the most festive moments from the over-the-top bash.

The decor

Kardashian transformed her house into a winter wonderland for the event, with the normally lush grounds covered in white snow and the setup complete with a mountain built for sledding and a full-on igloo.

Inside, the house continued the white theme, with the KKW Beauty founder calling her home a “Winter Wonderland Whoville.”

Matching with mom

Khloé Kardashian had a serious twinning moment with her daughter, True Thompson, with the pair both wearing white tops with sparkling silver snowflakes and white tulle skirts.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, also went the matching route, with the two opting for serious sparkle for their holiday looks — Jenner wore a sheer strappy gown covered in crystals while her daughter sported a crystallized one-piece.

Kourtney goes sledding

Kourtney Kardashian took advantage of the party’s built-in sledding hill, rocketing down the track in her glamorous green velvet gown, her sleek topknot staying perfectly in place as she made her way towards the finish line on her sled.

John Legend performs

Several of the sisters shared clips of John Legend performing during the party, with the singer accompanied by a full band and three backup singers as he entertained guests with his award-winning vocals.

Legend himself shared a photo of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter, Luna, at the party, writing, “Christmas Eve with my favorite girls.”

J.Lo appears

Among the A-list attendees were stars like Kimora Lee Simmons, Alex Rodriguez, and Jennifer Lopez, the latter of whom posed with Kim for a selfie video in which the two wished their fans a Merry Christmas.

Kanye smiles

Kim snapped a family selfie during Legend’s performance, with her daughters North and Chicago sitting on her lap and husband Kanye West smiling next to her. While son Saint wasn’t in the snap, he was at the party, likely hanging with some of his cousins.

Kendall hangs with Santa

Kendall Jenner, who also enjoyed a turn on the sledding hill, also shared a clip of herself deep in conversation with Santa, writing, “naughty or nice?”

Paris and Kim’s reunion

Paris Hilton also attended the bash, and the family’s longtime friend was featured in several videos taken by Kim, who shared clips of the pair utilizing the sledding hill and wishing fans a Merry Christmas.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian