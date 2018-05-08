Kim Kardashian Glitters as Golden Goddess at Met Gala

All that glitters is gold, including Kim Kardashian‘s gown at the 2018 Met Gala. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the annual New York event without husband Kanye West, and wore a floor-length, sparkling gold gown.

To fit in with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, Kardashian’s gown included a beaded cross on the right side above her waist and a second beaded cross on her left hip. She also wore two gold necklaces, both with crosses.

As E! News pointed out, Kardashian previewed her gown on Twitter before the gala started. “Can you guess who I’m going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room,” she wrote. In the photo, she is seen lounging on her hotel bed, with a gold-accented bedspread and gold-colored pillows, slippers and a bathrobe to go with it.

Can you guess who I’m going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room! pic.twitter.com/2EcyqecJip — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2018

The “DV” Kardashian referred to is Donatella Versace, the co-chair of the Met Gala. Versace has worked with the Kardashian’s before, notably taking Kylie Jenner as her date to the 2017 gala.

“I’m wearing Versace,” Kardashian said during Vogue’s Instagram live stream of the gala, reports Entertainment Tonight. “You know, it’s ‘Heavenly Bodies,’ so when I heard Donatella [Versace] was hosting, she was my No. 1 choice for this theme.”

“I love the chainmail,” Kardashian said. “To have gold chainmail, it feels very heavenly with the crosses.”

Jenner also attended the 2018 gala, wearing a gown by Alexander Wang. She attended with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. It was Jenner’s first official appearance since her daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1.

Kardashian has been going to the annual Met Gala since 2013. That year, she wore Givenchy and was pregnant with her first child, North West. In 2014, she wore a Lanvian gown. In 2015, she wore a jaw-dropping white dress designed by Roberto Cavalli. In 2016, she wore a metallic Balmain dress to go with the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” that year.

Last year, Kardashian wore an all-white, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress.

The annual Met Gala helps raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and guests are asked to wear dresses that match the theme of each new exhibition. This year’s exhibition includes items on loan from the Vatican and displays new gowns inspired by Catholic iconography and style.

“I hope it helps them to realize the influence the Catholic imagination has on art,” writer James Martin said of the exhibit in an interview with WWD. “The Catholic imagination is very broad and includes not only priests and sisters working in the slums in the poorest countries, but also artists like Michelangelo and Caravaggio creating great works of art for the church.”

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images