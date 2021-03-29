Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce Begins to Play out on 'KUWTK'

✖

Fans are finally getting to see a small glimpse of behind the scenes of how Kim Kardashian and her family handled Kanye West's Twitter meltdown after he made some harsh claims about the family. During the second episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during their family season, Kardashian was heard saying she would be willing to go visit her husband in Wyoming after he took to Twitter to air his thoughts on Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner. Although she's not allowing the cameras to follower her every move when it comes to her marriage, she is giving everyone a little bit here-and-there so that they can gather an idea of how she felt about the entire situation; however, she mostly prefers to keep that side of her life private from the public out of respect for West.

"Kanye's been in Wyoming and he's been posting a lot of things on social media," Kardashian said during a recent episode. "That is a little bit frustrating, but you just have to kind of separate yourself from what's going on at home and what's going on on the internet." At one point she was caught talking on the phone with someone and said she would be happy to go visit him as soon as possible following the tweets. "I' am happy to come tomorrow, I am happy to come to Wyoming next week, whenever he wants. I'm still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him and I know he needs that."

Her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their mom watched her plead on the phone and openly discussed they've noticed that Kardashian has a lot on her plate and are concerned for her well-being. As a response, her sisters planned a girls night with just the three of them to help get everything off Kardashian's mind. After a few shots and a couple of drinks, the sisters seemingly had a great time, simply letting lose. However, that didn't make her real life situation go away. Fans are still unsure on how much Kardashian will actually reveal when it comes to her marriage but it does seem like she's planning on sharing a little more.

In July 2020, West took to Twitter to call out his wife for doing a sex tape, and accused her and her mom of trying to lock West up. He encouraged them to come get him from his Wyoming ranch, seemingly unalarmed by the possible repercussions of his words. After that, rumors swirled that they two were headed for divorce, but for a small moment, fans thought they may stay together. Then news broke in February that Kardashian had filed for divorce, and now the two are working the legalities of the divorce.