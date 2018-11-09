Kim Kardashian Evacuates Hidden Hills Home Due to Forest Fire

Kim Kardashian was forced to evacuate her home in Hidden Hills, California due to a forest fire on Thursday night, documenting the scary event on her Instagram Story.

The 38-year-old had originally filmed the flames from the window of her private plane and shared them to her Story, later realizing that the blaze was part of the Woolsey Fire, which had erupted near the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once she arrived home, Kardashian revealed that she had one hour to pack and evacuate.

“Pray for Calabasas,” she wrote over footage of the fire taken from her plane. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

She then shared video of first responders on the scene, writing, “Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!”

She filmed another clip from a car, showing police cars driving by and saying, “They are evacuating everyone right now from all of their homes.”

Other stars who live in the area also evacuated their homes, including Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, who used her Instagam Story to share a photo of the trunk of her car filled with bags.

“I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight,” she wrote.

Khloé Kardashian also tweeted that she and her daughter, True, were safe and staying with her brother, Rob Kardashian

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ //t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Stars including Trey Songz and Alyssa Milano were also forced to evacuate due to the fire.

“I just had to evacuate my home from the fires,” Milano tweeted. “I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)”

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

On Friday morning, the L.A. County Fire Dept. PIO tweeted that the fire is at approximately 8,000 acres with zero percent containment. Numerous new evacuation orders have now been issued, with the department warning, “Do not wait until it is too late to safely leave the area.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin