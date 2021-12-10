Travis Scott Reportedly Pushed for Astroworld Interview to Aid ‘Healing Process’

It turns out that Travis Scott’s decision to sit down and discuss the tragic events of his Astroworld Festival was not orchestrated by his team. In fact, Scott’s attorney says it was all Scott’s idea as a means to let his fans and the world know that he’s standing in solidarity with the victims. Scott’s attorney Ed McPherson told TMZ that Scott simply wanted to be heard, regardless of the lawsuits stacked against him. Many felt the move was a bad idea on Scott’s part but it’s clear Scott feels he has nothing to hide or run away from.

Scott sat down for an hour-long interview with Charlamagne the God to share his message of healing and mechanisms for how to fix concert safety issues moving forward so that such events never happen again.

Some feel that Scott is not taking full responsibility for the lives lost at the show. McPhearson shares similar sentiments with his clients: the goal now is to uncover what exactly happened, and how to prevent casualties at shows in the future.

As widely reported, McPherson said that Scott could not see or hear what was happening in the crowd due to the loud music and lights from onstage. Per McPherson, the spot in the audience where at least 7 of the casualties happened never showed evidence of a problem during the show’s live stream.

Scott is currently in the middle of negligence and wrongful death lawsuits stemming from the event. He filed his own suit, asking to be free of any responsibility, and blames lack of security and training on the unfortunate incident. He’s also offered to fund funeral costs for the families of those who lost their lives, as well as cover medical expenses.

Scott insists he wishes he knew there was a problem and shares his condolences. “It really hurts,” he said. “It hurts the community, it hurts the city [Houston where he is from and where the annual festival was held]. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving…”

He also says he always stops to ensure his fans are OK if he ever notices any chaos at his events. “People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…Anytime I could see anything like that, I did,” Scott said. “I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”