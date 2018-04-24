Kim Kardashian Shares New Family Photo With Kanye West: ‘Party of 5’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via gestational carrier back in January, and the reality personality has shared multiple photos and videos of her baby girl on social media in the months since.

On Monday, Kardashian used social media to give fans a sweet peek at her whole family, sharing a snap of herself and West posing with baby Chicago and her older siblings, North, 4, and Saint, 2.

Taken on what appears to be a private plane, the photo sees Chicago cuddling on her dad’s lap as West smiles at the rest of his family, with Kardashian wrapping her arms around her two older children as they gaze at the camera.

Party of 5 pic.twitter.com/Y984AZZzz9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 23, 2018

In the caption, Kardashian dubbed the family “Party of 5.”

The family photo is the second the mom of three has shared since becoming a family of five, with the mogul posting the first snap of the group after Easter weekend and her candid caption proved that the West family is just like any other.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” Kardashian tweeted. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too pic.twitter.com/BPABMliaU5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

She added, “One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol.”

In addition to being a mom, Kardashian is also a successful businesswoman, something she recently opened up about in an interview with Business of Fashion.

“I’m on like. Full. Force. Work. Mode,” she said. “I’ve never worked this hard. Back in the day, we’d get up and do these satellite media tours, and start hair and makeup at three in the morning, and have to be live at five. I thought that was working hard. Now, I feel like just juggling a relationship, kids, being a mom, work, is just a different kind of experience.”

The 37-year-old also shared a lesson she learned from West, who runs his own fashion line, and how it factored into her decisions when it came to her beauty company, KKW Beauty.

“So many deals that I thought were amazing at the time were presented to him,” she recalled. “So many different companies wanted to buy his Yeezy brand, and he always said no. And I thought at the time, ‘Wow, they’re offering you a lot of money, are you sure you don’t want to take that deal?’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely not, it’s not about that, it’s about having something that is 100 percent me.’”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian