Kim Kardashian Poses Topless While Sharing Home Spa Solutions

Kim Kardashian is nothing if not resourceful, and the makeup mogul used her website this week to share a few of her favorite home spa tips with fans for a luxury experience without the price tag.

The mom of three shared a post titled “My Fav Spa Treatments at Home for Less,” beginning her advice with a snapshot of herself seemingly taken during her recent Turks and Caicos vacation.

In the snap, Kardashian sits on a bed in nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, her hair in two braids as she covers herself with a sheet. Her bright yellow nails are an indicator that the snap is from her spring break excursion.

As for her spa tips, Kardashian didn’t disappoint, offering up her suggestions for fans who weren’t prepared to splurge on the pricey services the reality personality uses.

“I love indulging in spa treatments, but they can be so time-consuming and pricey! There are a ton of at-home alternatives that are quick to use and less expensive,” Kardashian wrote.

When the 37-year-old can’t get laser treatments from Dr. Ourian, she shared that she uses the Tria Smoothbeauty Laser. Ourian runs Epione in Beverly Hills.

“I swear by Dr. Ourian’s laser treatments, but this tool is the next best thing,” she wrote. “It helps rebuilds collagen to make your skin look more youthful and radiant.”

Kardashian also touted the benefits of microdermabrasion.

“Microdermabrasion is such a good treatment option for anyone with sun damage, discoloration, acne scars and other blemishes,” she wrote, sharing that she likes PMD Personal Microderm Pro.

The KKW Beauty founder further shared, “I love doing this type of treatment during the spring and summer, as the sun can be SO damaging to skin. This at-home tool deeply exfoliates the top layer of your skin to reveal brighter and smoother skin.”

While her post touted at-home treatments, Kardashian was recently spotted heading to her own residence of Los Angeles with mom Kris Jenner, as the two had been in Cleveland to support Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently gave birth to daughter True Thompson.

After the birth, Kardashian took to Twitter to praise her sister and gush over her new niece.

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you!” Kardashian tweeted on April 13. “Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

