Kim Kardashian Flashes Back to Beachside Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian shared another image from a recent photo shoot, where she flashed her back to the Malibu beach, on Thursday.

In the photo, Kardashian wore flesh-colored underwear, with a striking, shimmering cut-out stop. “A few months ago,” was all the 36-year-old wrote in the Instagram caption.

The photo appears to come from Kardashian’s photo shoot for the April 2018 issue of ELLE. She previously shared behind the scenes photos from the shoot last month, just as the issue hit newsstands. The photos were taken by Boo George, and her hair done by hairstylist Andre Fitzsimons.

“The location was so gorgeous! We shot at a house in Malibu that was right on the beach. I loved how all of the photos turned out. On set, Chris Appleton and Andrew Fitzsimons did my hair and Ariel Tejada did my glam,” Kardashian wrote on her personal website.

In the interview with ELLE, Kardashian talked about becoming a mother again after Chicago West was born in January via a surrogate. She and husband Kanye West are also parents to North West and Saint West.

Even though her pregnancies were difficult, Kardashian said she still felt like she missed something by not being pregnant with Chicago herself.

“I hated being pregnant,” Kardashian told the magazine. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Kardashian was also asked if she would be interested in having another child. Four is her absolute maximum number of children, but she is not quite ready to have another one so soon after Chicago’s birth.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” Kardashian said. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian said she is trying to care less about what people think of her and focus less on her looks.

“At the beginning, I looked at people’s opinions,” Kardashian said. “Now I’m content in my life, and I don’t care. The things that make me happy now are different. But I swear, you have to be born for this. It’s not for everyone. I know I can handle it.”

Kardashian also attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., joining other celebrities protesting gun violence after last month’s Parkland, Florida school shooting.

“I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, adding a photo of West and North. “I hope North remembers this forever.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian