Khloe Kardashian Under Fire Over Explicit Rant About Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods

It’s been months since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, but it looks like the drama is keeping up with Kardashian.

Following Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which showed the 35-year-old reeling in the wake of the scandal, fans are unhappy with some things that were said about Thompson and Woods. During the show, Kardashian called the pair “fat ass—s” during a tequila-fueled phone conversation with friend Savas Oguz.

The comment came after Oguz alleged that Thompson told him he didn’t remember anything that happened between himself and Woods.

“Liar! Liar! Tristan, f— you if you can hear me!” Kardashian screamed into the phone. “They both admitted it to me. Both of t hem. Those both fat f—ing assh—s. Don’t f—ing lie to me though about lying though..

She continued, “Don’t f—ing say… you didn’t do something that you f—ing did when you both f—ing told me you f—ing kissed, b—es! And you’re a f—ing liar.”

The blowup came during a trip to Palm Springs, California, with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The girls put the mini-vacation together to get Kardashian’s mind off the situation, but a few drinks brought out all her emotions.

After the moment aired, social media was flooded with reactions to Kardashian’s comments. Many appeared to take issue specifically with her calling Thompson and Woods “fat f—ing assh—s.” Kardashian was accused of “fat shaming.”

“Not Miss ‘body positive’ [Khloe Kardashian] fat shaming Jordyn… her true colors shined,” one person tweeted.

“so can we unstan khloe kardashian for fat shaming [jordyn] woods plz,” another tweeted.

“Khloe calling Jordyn Woods fat and acting like she herself didn’t pay thousands of dollars to make sure she never heard someone call her that word again is outttta pocket yo,” a third Twitter user said.

“Khloe Kardashian is really out here fat shaming Jordyn Woods. B—es lose weight and forget where they came from,” another person on Twitter wrote.

Kardashian hasn’t addressed the negative responses to her word choice. She has, however, tweeted messages of thanks to her fans who supported her as they watched her reaction to the cheating scandal unfold on the show.

“I seriously love love love you all! I am so blown away by the love and support ahhhhh I’m just dying,” she tweeted, including several heart emojis.