Khloe Kardashian Lets True’s Expression Do the Talking in Post About Mondays

Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl, True Thompson, is as photogenic as they come, with her famous mom often sharing photos of her on social media featuring a variety of True’s adorable expressions.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, Kardashian used a pair of photos of her daughter to express her feelings about Mondays, which don’t appear to be all that positive, judging by the two images she chose.

The first shot found True happily smiling as she sat on a white lounger in front of the ocean and a single palm tree, the infant clad in a lemon-printed bathing suit along with a coordinating yellow headwrap.

“That face you make when you realize tomorrow is Monday,” Kardashian captioned the post, urging her followers to swipe for the next shot, which showed True looking adorably sad as she seemingly came to the realization that the next day was, indeed, Monday.

According to Kardashian herself, True may eventually have a sibling, with the reality star recently using Twitter to respond to a fan who asked her if she was thinking of having another baby.

“Goodness I don’t know!” Kardashian replied. “I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

Before that day comes, however, Kardashian may have to get over letting her first child spread her wings, with the Good American designer joking that she’s not sure how she’s going to let True go to school one day.

“Sometimes I feel crazy because I sincerely don’t want to do anything LOL I just want to be with her all the time!” she told one fan who praised her skills as a mom. “I don’t know how I’m going to let her go to school one day… Is this normal? LOL based off of this tweet you are an awesome mommy.”

“I will forever love and protect her!” Kardashian added of her daughter in another tweet. “I am so honored that I was chosen to be her mommy!”

