Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson in the ‘Best Place’ Since Scandal, Source Says

Khloé Kardashian may be back in Los Angeles for the first time since giving birth, but her relationship with Tristan Thompson is reportedly better than ever, months after the cheating scandal.

One day after returning to L.A., the couple was spotted in a Rolls Royce making a quick stop at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Woodlands Hills, California, Tuesday.

Kardashian reportedly fates on some fries, breaking from her usual order which, PEOPLE reports is an Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Kardashian is reportedly such a fan of the fast food restaurant, the first thing she ate after giving birth to daughter True was some hash browns.

While Kardashian and Thompson have not addressed the allegations he cheated soon before she gave birth, a source told PEOPLE the new parents are working through the scandal.

“Khloé and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal,” the source says.

“Khloé’s super focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shared, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was gonna come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

Reports of Kardashian’s current relationship status comes as multiple sources revealed to Us Weekly that the cheating scandal will be covered in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

Another source said that Kardashian promised her boyfriend that the scandal wouldn’t be a “huge storyline”, despite his desire for the whole thing to be swept under the rug.

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” the insider said. “No one has heard from Khloé directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

The NBA player, however, will reportedly not be showing up in the fifteenth season of the show.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere this summer on E!