Khloé Kardashian Shares Throwback to ‘Epic Night’ With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to share an “epic” throwback image of her and beau, Tristan Thompson, suggesting to some that the moment might be the first image in her reported pregnancy.

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party 🎉 man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam 👀 I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

“FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party,” the 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star wrote in the caption. “Man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam. I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night!”

As PEOPLE notes, the other friends Kardashian mentioned in the caption are makeup artist Hrush Achemyan and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

The reality TV star turned 33 on June 27 and celebrated with a surprise birthday party.

“I’ve never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen,” Kardashian tweeted after the party.

With her due date reportedly set for March or April of 2018, it’s possible Kardashian was pregnant in the throwback photo from this past June. Kardashian and the 26-year-old Thompson have been dating since September 2016 and are expecting their first child together. She hasn’t officially said anything about the pregnancy, but she is reportedly expecting a boy.

Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner appeared to confirm that her daughter is pregnant in October.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “over the moon” for Khloe. “We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” Jenner said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian