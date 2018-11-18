Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Thankful for Tristan’ Ahead of Thanksgiving

Khloe Kardashian is “thankful for Tristan” Thompson, the father of her daughter True Thompson, ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Friday, Kardashian shared her “Thanksgiving Guide” on what to do during the week before the big day. The header image included several “thankful for” cards that included the names of Kim Kardashian West’s children Saint and North, Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick. In the center of all the cards was one with Thompson’s name on it.

Some of Kardashian’s tips for preparing for Thanksgiving are obvious, like making sure the turkey is ordered and you have all the ingredients for your recipes. She also suggests Thanksgiving planners have their place cards all written out.

“Everyone should have RSVP’d by now. Don’t save writing out all your place cards for the last minute,” Kardashian wrote. “Think of the hand cramps!”

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kardashian plans to spend Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with her family.

“True will also be with her, of course. True is the absolute joy of her life,” the insider told the magazine. “The only thing she is focused on is the well-being of her baby … Khloé could celebrate the holiday early with Tristan, but she isn’t making it a priority.”

However, another source told PEOPLE that Kardashian plans on going to Cleveland for True’s first Thanksgiving.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” the source claimed. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

Thompson will be in Cleveland on the day before Thanksgiving, since the Cavaliers are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Wednesday. They travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Friday.

Thompson and Kardashian welcomed True on April 12, just days after photos and video of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with other women during her pregnancy surfaced. It put a strain on their relationship, but the two have stayed together, even though the Kardashian family is reportedly not happy with her decision.

“Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”

In a clip from this weekend’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said she did not believe Thompson’s apology for cheating on her sister.

“I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job,’” Kim said in a scene with her mother, Kris Jenner, and cousin Cici Bussey. “I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid, ’cause [of] the public … booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything, and I told him that.”

Kim said Thompson apologized to the entire family after Kardashian was released from the hospital.

“We all expressed exactly how we felt,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “I think the convo was going okay at the beginning and then it got heated. I don’t know, it just kind of took a left turn. Overall, I think it was definitely necessary for us to let out how we all felt, and since he is the father of Khloé’s baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say.”

The moment Kardashian learned of Thompson’s cheating was featured in the Nov. 4 KUWTK episode.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

