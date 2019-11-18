Khloe Kardashian Teases Possible New Reality Show With Daughter True Thompson

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans could be getting a whole lot more of Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, in a new series teased during Sunday’s episode of the family’s E! reality show. The KUWTK spinoff starring Kardashian and her 1-year-old daughter was mentioned briefly in a meeting with mom Kris Jenner and producers, where the Good American designer said they were helping her “finalize the show that I’m developing.”

In a brief glimpse of some possible art for the show, the working title was revealed as Khloé and True Take the World, which would be in line with other spinoffs Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

Very few details were mentioned in the meeting, which derailed quickly as Kardashian became focused on an ink stain on the wall, leading to her main storyline in Sunday’s episode of trying to break her obsession with cleanliness and tidiness. But what fans did hear was producers saying they wanted to make the first episode five to seven minutes long, getting it up on the internet “as soon as possible,” making it seem like the series would appear as a digital exclusive, possibly on YouTube.

They also revealed the series would be filmed both at Kardashian’s house as well as “seeing mom and daughter out and about. Letting the world see just little snippets.”

It’s unclear what role True’s father, Tristan Thompson, will have in the series. Kardashian and Thompson have a complicated relationship already, with the Revenge Body star calling things off in February after he was accused of cheating on her with family friend Jordyn Woods. The pair is now working on co-parenting their daughter, but a source told PEOPLE last week that the NBA player “still tries to date” Kardashian, despite her not being interested.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source said of Thompson. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work,” they continued.

