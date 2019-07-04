Khloe Kardashian Talks ‘Shedding Emotional Baggage’ During ‘Revenge Body’ Clip

When most think of a Kardashian show they think “mimosas” and “fun” according to Deeran who’s losing weight on Khloé Kardashian’s Revenge Body. Unlike Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that’s not the case on Kardashian’s weight loss show.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is a Kardashian show, so this will be kinda fun, sipping mimosas,” Deeran told Kardashian during a sneak peek at the upcoming season. “I didn’t realize how much baggage I was holding.”

Deeran said that right after a tearful vlog of him stating that he was doing this process by himself, not realizing how emotional it would be. That’s when Kardashian jumped in to share that her process was more emotional than she expected for a number of reasons.

“I know my personal experience, it was so much more emotional than I thought it was gonna be because you have, like, yea you’re shedding weight but you’re shedding emotional baggage.”

She continued by adding, “You have to come to terms with certain things and address certain things.”

The contestant went on to say that he didn’t have “strong, nurturing parents” which forced him to turn to religion. Deeran went on to say that he tries to live his life as close to the Bible as possible. That’s when Khloé mentioned that she shares his same beliefs as a Christian herself.

Kardashian has openly struggled with her weight since the popular reality series came to life in 2007. In recent years, she worked hard to shed weight so that she could look and feel her best, and fans noticed! They praised her for changing her diet and putting in the hard work — like working out regularly — in order to get the body she wanted. Then, the mom of one had her daughter True Thompson with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Although she wanted a child so bad — even when she was with her ex-husband Lamar Odom — she then struggled to drop the baby weight.

That’s not the only thing Kardashian has been battling with. This year, Tristan was caught cheating for a second time, except this time around, it was with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. This put a dagger in the family’s relationship with the 21-year-old.

In the two-part finale of Season 16 Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans were able to see how the news unfolding among the KarJenner group.

But now that it’s been just over a year since having her daughter and she’s moving on from the cheating scandal, she’s got her body back and is encouraging others to do so in Season 3 of Revenge Body.

Revenge Body premieres Sunday, July 7, at 9 p.m. ET on E!