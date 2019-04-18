Khloe Kardashian Takes Down Tristan Thompson in Pointed ‘Dear Men’ Post

Khloe Kardashian offered up a pretty pointed message for ex Tristan Thompson this week. The Good American founder shared a message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday that seemingly took aim at her ex and the father of her daughter, True.

“Dear men,” the post read. “Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post came four days after Kardashian and Thompson reunited at True’s 1st birthday party on Sunday. Although they did not share any photos together, Thompson shared a sweet video of himself holding True. “My princess,” he captioned the clip. “I love you soo much.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended their relationship in February after Thompson was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party in Los Angeles. Woods has since insisted that the only thing that happened between them was a peck on the lips, but Kardashian publicly called her a liar.

Thompson’s tryst with Woods wasn’t the first time he was unfaithful to Kardashian. Just days before the couple welcomed True last April, he made headlines after photos and videos surfaced of him cheating on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy. The two stayed together for the sake of True, but later broke up after the incident with Woods.

On Tuesday, fans noticed Kardashian set her Instagram profile to private, and wondered if the reunion between the exes caused some friction. Setting an Instagram account to private means users must request to follow the account instead of simply following, and it cuts down on the shareable posts.

However, the 34-year-old mom explained that it was a blip and that she accidentally set it private. After a fan page wondered why she went private, she commented, “I was on my explorer page, and I saw your post. I have NO idea how or why my page is private. I don’t even know how to do that, [laughing out loud]. Thank you for posting! I’m going to fix it. That’s strange…”

However Kardashian feels about Thompson, the Revenge Body host has vowed to keep their child out of the drama. “He is a good dad to her,” she wrote to a Twitter user last month. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”