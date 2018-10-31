Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game in Midst of Rocky Relationship Reports

Khloé Kardashian traveled to Cleveland this week to attend the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game on Tuesday, Oct. 30, her appearance coming amidst rumors that the couple is having a bit of a difficult time in their relationship.

TMZ reports that Kardashian was spotted at Quicken Loans Arena, sitting front row to cheer on her man. The so-far winless Cavaliers managed a victory against the Atlanta Hawks, with Thompson scoring 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been reported to be on the rocks in recent weeks, though it’s unclear whether those reports have any truth to them after the reality star’s appearance in Cleveland this week.

“Who knows what will happen with Khloé and Tristan, but Khloé still seems very happy and positive about the future,” a source recently told People. “She doesn’t talk very much about Tristan, but she also isn’t saying that they split.”

“After Bali, Khloe returned to L.A. with baby True,” the source added. “She had the best trip. It was so fun for her to travel with her sisters and all the kids.”

The 34-year-old just returned from a trip to Bali with daughter True as well as sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, where she spent time soaking up the sun and making memories with her family.

Upon her return, Khloé used Instagram to share a snap of herself standing on the sand in front of the water at sunset with her daughter on her hip.

“In my life, I don’t believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali,” she wrote. “Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating.”

While the current status of Khloé and Thompson’s relationship is unclear, fans will be able to see the aftermath of the cheating scandal Thompson was involved in back in April during the upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloé addressed the episodes on Twitter recently after a fan praised her for having to relive such a difficult time in her life, with the new mom admitting that it will be tough to watch.

“I feel so bad for @khloekardashian that she had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK,” the fan had written. “If I’m not wrong, next episode will be insane. You’re so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

“Sadly, it will,” Khloé responded. “I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2018

