Khloé Kardashian Pays Tribute to Her ‘Soulmate’ With New Photos

Khloé Kardashian paid tribute to her “soul mate” on Instagram today, but the person wasn’t the soul mate you’re thinking of. Friday, Nov. 3 was sister Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday, so naturally, Kardashian celebrated with a gallery of fun photos of the two.

“Happy Birthday Sister!!! I don’t think anyone could ever understand our bond,” the 33-year-old Kardashian wrote. “The things we have all been through together and we are closer than ever!! I’m so thankful we all have each other! God blessed us with one another. I am so proud of the woman that you have become! You inspire me daily! From your sweet nature to that runway walk to your bad ass DJ skills! You are a Jack of all trades! Cheers to my soulmate and best friend in this lifetime and in our afterlife! Happy birthday sweet [Kendall Jenner].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Here’s How Kris Jenner Responded to Ellen Degeneres’ Pregnancy Questions

The gallery included new black and white photos with Khloe and Kendall, as well as throwback photos of them hanging out with other family members.

Of course, Kardashian wasn’t the only member of the reality TV family to wish Kendall a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday [Kendall Jenner] My sweet sister I love you so much!!!” Kim Kardashian West wrote.

Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister I love you so much!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian posted a funny video.

Happy Birthday baby cakes @kendalljenner 🎈 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Khloe is dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and the two of them dressed as Game of Thrones characters for Halloween. She is rumored to be expecting a baby, which will be Kardashian’s first child. However, she has yet to confirm that.

More: Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Picture Has Fans Thinking She’s Not Pregnant After All