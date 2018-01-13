Photo of Khloe Kardashian Smoking Causes Pregnancy Concerns

In the midst of Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy, a photo of the Keeping Up With Kardashians family member smoking has surfaced, and it is causing controversy.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the below photo of Khloé exhaling a cloud of smoke alongside model Malika Haqq. The 33-year-old mom-to-be comes off nonchalant as she holds up a stack of cash and flashes some major bling on her right hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

shmoney moves A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

As one would expect, numerous commenters took concern at the photo.

Many think Khloé is smoking while pregnant and harming her baby, which will be her first with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Why’s Khloé smoking if she’s pregnant?” one commenter wrote.

However, the photo is clearly a throwback shot, based on Khloé’s slim figure. Supporters took to the comments to defend her from those thinking the worst.

“I’m more than positive this is an old picture of Khloe,” one supporter wrote. “She’s not pregnant in this picture. Besides, she’s trying extra hard to be healthy for her baby. There’s no way she should do this while pregnant. Calm down people.”

Some even took aim at Kourtney, who just captioned the photo “shmoney moves.” It was seen by many as an obvious ploy to stir up drama or just a careless decision on Kourtney’s part that would just cause negativity towards her little sister.

“Well this post isn’t gonna bring drama with Khloe’s pregnancy or anything,” a sarcastic commenter wrote.

Another added, “Maybe to avoid confusion don’t do smoking throwback pics while preggo? Just a thought, but I’m sure you guys love the attention.”

Regardless of the drama, the photo has received over 1.6 million likes.

Khloé revealed her pregnancy in December to much fanfare after months of speculation.

“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.