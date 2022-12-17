Khloé Kardashian Shows off Bold Bangs in New Hair Style

Khloé Kardashian has a new look. The Good American co-founder, 38, posted two selfies on Instagram, with a golden brown blowout and bangs., captioning the photo, "Bang, Bang." The new hairstyle is courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. "We said bangs," he wrote on the post while also sharing the same snaps on his Instagram page. The new do come amid Vanity Fair releasing a video of Khloe taking a lie detector test alongside her sister Kourtney. They dished on some crazy moments. At the end of Khloe's test, Kourtney asked her the million-dollar question: if she's still intimate with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Khloé quickly answered: "No, I am not. I'm really not." Kourtney checked with the polygraph examiner to see if Khloé was lying, and the examiner confirmed there were no lies detected. "Bravo!" Kourtney said, to which Khloé responded, "I would die if it said I was."

Khloe's on-again-off-again relationship with the NBA player has been long documented. When she was 9 months pregnant, TMZ released video of Thompson in a nightclub kissing on other women. Days later, she gave birth to their daughter, True, and Khloe relocated from their shared home in Cleaveland where Thompson was playing back to LA. They reconciled after a few months, with Khloe wanting her full family unit. But in 2019, she was shocked to learn that Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie's then-best friend. They split again.

But allegedly amid the COVID-19 quarantine, they reconciled. Khloe, however, revealed she never fully gained his trust back. Cheating rumors continued to spread. The final straw for Khloe came last December when Khloe learned through the media (and her sisters) that Thompson was knee-deep in a paternity lawsuit. He was later proven to be the father of Maralee Nichols' son, a woman from Texas he allegedly had a five-month romantic relationship.

Khloe later confirmed she and Thompson were expecting a son via surrogate, born July 2022. She said during an episode of her Hulu reality show that she learned of the scandal just days after she and Thompson had a successful embryo transfer to their surrogate, and that Thompson pressured her into the whole process by a certain date as a way to seemingly "trap" her knowing his situation.