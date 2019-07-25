Khloe Kardashian Says Baby True Is a Model in the Making: ‘She Has the Smile Down’

Khloe Kardashian is gushing over her daughter True and so are fans! The Good American designer shared a sweet photo with fans on Twitter sharing that feeling of not being able to handle how adorable her daughter is — an emotion many parents can relate to. She also jokingly warned her sister Kendall Jenner that True is coming for her job as a super model.

You guys 😍😍😍 I cant handle this! I’m so annoying I know but I’m obsessed 😍😍😍 She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny…. baby True is coming for you! Photographer: @pattyothonphoto pic.twitter.com/pxh4VRhtH9 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 23, 2019

While the mom used the word “annoying” in her post, plenty of her fans immediately shot that down admitting that Kardashian posting adorable photos is the last thing from annoying.

One fan wrote, “I’d be annoying too. That babe is ADORABLE.”

Someone else said, “No literally please keep them coming. This is the furthest thing from annoying.”

Another person wrote, “I love how photogenic she is…she’s truly a baby model can’t wait to see her shine through all of her years of life.”

Kardashian welcomed her first child April 12, 2018 after years of struggling to get pregnant with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Just hours before giving birth, news broke that True’s father and NBA basketball player, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on the reality star. More recently, Thompson cheated on Kardashian for a second time, except with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

After a few years of healing and staying out of the spotlight, Odom is now speaking out saying he wants to rekindle his relationship with with Kardashian and the rest of her family.

“Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I’m going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, There’s nothing I regret about that,” Odom said.

“And hopefully, me going to public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge,” he added.

The former Laker says motivational speaking is a form of therapy for him as he overcomes his past. He’s also opened up in recent years about his love for his ex-wife and how she deserved better than to be cheated on.

“Love is strange,” he said when asked why he was so quick to marry her. “I’m gonna tell you something too. I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no I wasn’t getting married to Khloé. It would have been real easy for me to say, ‘Alright, don’t ever call me again.’ … That’s how strong it was.”